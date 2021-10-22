PPP asks Shehbaz to bring no-confidence motion against PM

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Thursday castigated the PTI government over its failure to maintain the quorum in the ongoing session of the National Assembly, and asked Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Party’s Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri said that lack of quorum of the National Assembly during the session clearly exhibited the non-seriousness of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as his incompetence.

“The members of the National Assembly of ruling party were also worried about Imran Khan's non-seriousness and incompetence; so the leader of the opposition in National Assembly should bring a no-confidence motion against the selected prime minister,” she demanded.

She said not bringing a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against the selected PM showed that the opposition leader did not want to oust him. She said a democratic way should be adopted to get rid of the incompetent prime minister.

She said the damage that the PTI government had done to the country could not be undone by any black or pink magic. Shazia Marri said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s strategy had already defeated Imran Khan in the National Assembly when Yusuf Raza Gilani won the Senate seat.