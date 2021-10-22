Gang-rape case: Four days remand of two accused granted

TOBA TEK SINGH: Gojra Judicial Magistrate Abid Islam issued four more days physical remand of two accused allegedly involved in the Motorway M-4 gang rape case. Accused Hammad and Abdul Rahman had allegedly gang-raped a girl on the Motorway M-4 on October 11.

According to the FIR, complainant Ms Shaheen Akhtar claimed that her niece was offered a job at a boutique by a woman Laiba. She said that she and the victim reached Gojra on October 11 for the girl’s interview as directed through a mobile phone message.

She alleged that accused Laiba and her two accomplices Hammad and Abdul Rahman took her niece by a car to Faisalabad for interview and she stayed at Gojra. On the way, both accused gang-raped her. Later, the police had arrested both accused.

On Thursday, when both accused were produced before the judicial magistrate, media was asked to leave the courtroom. The victim was also present whose statement was also recorded by the court.