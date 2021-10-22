Security post to be established on Margalla Hills

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police will set up a Security and Surveillance Post in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) to provide immediate help to visitors in case of any kind of emergency situation.

According to the details, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) approached the police department for the provision of security to the visitors in the Margalla Hills.

Giving importance to the request of the IWMB, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad directed the relevant officials to prepare a plan to ensure security at all routes of the designated walking trails and other forest areas. The plan was presented to the IGP Islamabad that approved it and also directed to implement it at the earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad Police has already been monitoring the walking trails through drone technology.

Providing details of the plan, the Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Islamabad Rana Wahab said the Security and Surveillance Post would be established on the directives of the IGP Islamabad that wants to provide fool-proof security to the visitors and trekkers in the Margalla Hills.

He said “The dedicated police teams will immediately respond to any kind of emergency situation. Our helpline will be available for the visitors who can make contact and seek help anytime.” While giving advice to the visitors he said “The visitors should have an emergency bag containing water, food, torch and power bank. They should not use any kind of shortcut and instead use designated routes on the walking trails.”