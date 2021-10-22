Govt urged to boost halal meat export

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Thursday urged the government to boost export of halal meat to China and other countries owing to increase in demand of halal meat in view of the pandemic of corona (Covid 19).
Speaking to the international business community at 130th session of China’s popular import and export fair (Canton Fair), PCJCCI chairman Mr. Wang Zihaai said demand of halal food had increased in the post covid 19 world.
“Pakistan has potential to increase its exports and earn foreign exchange by promoting its high quality halal meat worldwide,” he added.
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan organised a training session on ‘judicial order...
KARACHI: Rider, a tech-led delivery partner for e-commerce retailers, has raised $2.3 million in a seed round led by...
KARACHI: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited made a gas discovery over Mughal kot formation from its exploratory...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All Sindh...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $24.327 billion in the week ended October 15 from $25.969...
LAHORE: Declining currency value is a new normal in Pakistan these days, and a major cause of price hike, inflation...