Govt urged to boost halal meat export

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Thursday urged the government to boost export of halal meat to China and other countries owing to increase in demand of halal meat in view of the pandemic of corona (Covid 19).

Speaking to the international business community at 130th session of China’s popular import and export fair (Canton Fair), PCJCCI chairman Mr. Wang Zihaai said demand of halal food had increased in the post covid 19 world.

“Pakistan has potential to increase its exports and earn foreign exchange by promoting its high quality halal meat worldwide,” he added.