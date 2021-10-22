 
close
Friday October 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

MA Persian paper on 28th

Lahore
October 22, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued notice that the paper number 2 of MA Persian Part-II Supplementary Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021, which was earlier held on October 14, will now be taken again on October 28, 2021.

A PU spokesperson said that time of the paper and the examination centre will remain the same.

More From Lahore
More From Latest