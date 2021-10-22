2,500kg tainted spices seized

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 2,500kg adulterated spices from a factory in the provincial metropolis here Thursday.

The unit was manufacturing fake and adulterated spices in the Dubanpura area and resisted the PFA team from entering the premises. Officials said after an effort of six hours, PFA team along with local police entered the unit. They said the team conducted on the spot tests and mixture of harmful ingredients was found in red chili powder. They said harmful ingredients such as artificial dyes and chemicals were being used in the preparation of spices.

It was also revealed that the unit was not complying with the previous warnings given to them by the PFA team while substandard storage and poor sanitation arrangements were also found.

Unhealthy spices were supplied to general markets and hotels in attractive packing, said DG PFA. He said according to the PFA rules, the packing must have complete labeling, ingredients and address. The use of adulterated spices in food can cause stomach, gastrointestinal and intestinal diseases, he said and maintained that implementation of PFA laws was essential for running food business.