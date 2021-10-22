US cop sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS: A former Minneapolis police officer was sentenced to 57 months in prison on Thursday for the fatal shooting of an Australian woman who had called 911 to report a crime. Mohamed Noor, 36, was convicted in 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in a case that shocked this Minnesota city and sparked outrage in the victim’s home country.