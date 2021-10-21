Mallah Forum protests against desecration of graves

SUKKUR: The Mallah community took out protest rallies in different parts of Sindh against desecration of 13 graves of their community in Sann city of district Jamshoro.

The Mallah Forum in Thatta, Khairpur, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Ghotki and Jacobabad took out protest rallies and demanded arresting GM Syed’s grandson Syed Zaffar Ali Shah for excavating 13 graves of the Mallah community in Hyder Peer graveyard on Sept 23.

Ayoub Mallah and GM Mallah, representatives of the Mallah Forum, said that the Jamshoro Police on Sept 25th registered an FIR against Syed Zaffar Ali Shah, son of Syed Ameer Hyder Shah, for excavating 13 graves of the members of the community along with the staff of Town Municipal Authority. Adam Gandro, Vice President of Sindh Mallah Forum, and others said despite registering an FIR, the main accused Zafar Shah was not arrested by the Jamshoro Police. They demanded senior government and admistrative officials to take swift action against the accused or else they will be forced to block the highways in Sindh.