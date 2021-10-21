Japan provides equipment for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response

ISLAMABAD: Cold chain optimisation equipment worth $6.59 million funded by the Government of Japan and procured through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for enhancing national capacity to store COVID-19, was handed over to Pakistan here Wednesday.

The Parliamentary Secretary on Health, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, received the equipment from the Ambassador of Japan, Matsuda Kuninori, in presence of the UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Aida Girma, at a ceremony held in the National Emergency Operation Centre, Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI).

The equipment procured through funds from Japan includes power generators, voltage regulators and temperature monitoring devices which will enhance vaccine storage capacity of EPI, especially at the provincial and district levels where power outage and voltage fluctuation is frequent.