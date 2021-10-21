Debate on teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Rawalpindi : A debate on Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) as a ‘Perfect Teacher’ will be organised by ‘Bazm-e-Nudrat-e-Fikr’ tomorrow (Friday), at 3 p.m, at the Literary Hall, Rawalpindi Arts Council, says a press release.

‘Bazm-e-Nudrat-e-Fikr’ founder and chief organiser Javed Iqbal Mughal will preside over the function. Central Chairman Haji Azam Usmani, Iram Gul Raja, Robina Qureshi, Zafar Malik, Dr Azhar Khan, Shafiq Khattak, Zulfiqar Zulfi, Waseem Mughal, Professor Zaib Khan, Professor Shahid Chaudhry and Sardar Yasin Khan will participate in the debate.