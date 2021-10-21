NHA chairman visits M-3 & M-4

Islamabad : The National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Khurrum Agha visited service areas and rest areas of Lahore - Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) & M-4 in order to check the service delivery to general public/road users, says a press release.

During site visit of Tandlianwala service area, he checked that DC approved rate-lists of different edibles which have been displayed at prominent places along with the contact numbers of NHA officers. He further instructed the Service Area operator to strictly follow these rate lists and no overcharging will be accepted in this regard.

The chairman had also taken public feedback regarding prices of edibles being sold at Service Area. The response of public was found satisfactory.

Further, He had directed the site staff / operators for proper maintenance of grassy lawns in service/rest areas.