JI to protest at D-Chowk on October 31

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will kick off its movement against the PTI-led government for its anti-poor policies with protest demonstration here at D-Chowk on October 31.
JI naib ameer and former MNA from Islamabad, Mian Muhammad Aslam while chairing a meeting party leaders here said that JI central ameer, Sirajul Haq will lead protest demonstration at D-Chowk on October 31.
Mian Aslam said the PTI which came to power with claims of changing living conditions of common, had made their lives as miserable as a result of highest inflation and price hike in the country.
The JI leader called upon residents of Islamabad to reach D Chowk to denounce economic policies of the incumbent Government.
Mian Aslam said the federal capital was also facing problems in education and health sectors while the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had also failed in addressing metropolitan’s basic issues. He said that JI top leader will also address party workers’ convention at PWD housing society on October 23.
