MCI has new chief officer

Islamabad: Captain (r) Syed Ali Asghar has taken on Wednesday took over charge of Chief Metropolitan Officer at the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).
On arrival at MCI headquarters. he was received by Focal Person MCI Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, DG Admin Revenue Mian Tariq Lateef and Staff Officer Wajid Ali Khan.
On the occasion, he was given an initial briefing on various departments of MCI, their operations and performance.
He said that all areas of the federal capital would be given equal priority and provision of facilities to the citizens would be given top priority.
Rawalpindi : A debate on Hazrat Muhammad as a ‘Perfect Teacher’ will be organised by ‘Bazm-e-Nudrat-e-Fikr’...
Islamabad :” In an elaborate legal opinion, the Attorney General for Pakistan’s office has shot down a concerted...
Islamabad: International Islamic University has been placed in top 200 universities in the Times Higher Education ...
Islamabad : Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said every eighth woman in Pakistan was at...
Corruption is an evil that is defined as the dishonest or unethical method used by a person entrusted with a position...
Islamabad : The National Highway Authority Chairman Captain Muhammad Khurrum Agha visited service areas and rest...