MCI has new chief officer

Islamabad: Captain (r) Syed Ali Asghar has taken on Wednesday took over charge of Chief Metropolitan Officer at the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

On arrival at MCI headquarters. he was received by Focal Person MCI Dr M Abdullah Tabassum, DG Admin Revenue Mian Tariq Lateef and Staff Officer Wajid Ali Khan.

On the occasion, he was given an initial briefing on various departments of MCI, their operations and performance.

He said that all areas of the federal capital would be given equal priority and provision of facilities to the citizens would be given top priority.