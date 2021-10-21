CM condemns Indian bid to intrude into Pak waters

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday praised Pakistan Navy for thwarting the nefarious designs of Indian Navy and said that the Pakistan Navy officials are the pride of the nation.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that India had again exposed its wicked face to the world by making a futile attempt to intrude into Pakistan’s territorial waters. “The nation is proud of the professional abilities of Pakistan Navy and the coward enemy should remember that the whole nation is fully united to give a befitting reply to any aggression”, he added. He said that 220 million people were standing like a solid rock with the armed forces of Pakistan.

EXHIBITION: Usman Buzdar inaugurated the Islamic calligraphic exhibition at Punjab Institute of Language, Arts and Culture (PILAC) on Wednesday. Around 100 pieces of Islamic artwork were put on display and the exhibition will continue till 30 Rabi-ul-Awwal. The chief minister took keen interest in the exhibition. He also inaugurated a “Mural Painting” by renowned artist Islam Kamal.

The CM visited various departments of PILAC and witnessed the working mechanism of its Radio Channel FM 95. Usman Buzdar received live calls from listeners who were pleasantly surprised to hear the chief minister live. They asked the CM to share his favourite couplet and appreciated a direct dialogue with the CM. They pointed out that Usman Buzdar was the first chief minister to adopt a public approach to liaise with the people. The CM divulged that non-commercial TV would also start transmissions soon. Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro, secretary information, DG PILAC and DGPR were also present.

MILAD: Mehfil-e-Milad was held at Chief Minister’s Office here on Tuesday to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). The Mehfil-e-Milad was hosted by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Besides others, Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Asad Khokar, Minister for Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, MPA Nazir Chohan, Director General Auqaf Tahir Raza Bukhari attended the Milad.

The speakers shed light on the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) life (Seerat-un-Nabi) and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country as well as Muslim Ummah. Renowned Na’at Khwan Muhammad Faisal Naqshbandi, Abdul Samad Saraqa and Israr Azam Chishti also presented Naat Rasool Maqbool (PBUH).

KASHANA: The chief minister visited the Kashana Welfare Home along with his family members and extended greetings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to the girls. He distributed gifts among the girls staying there. The girls thanked the chief minister for taking care of them like his daughters.

On their demand, the chief minister announced arranging a trip of the orphan girls living there to Murree as official guests along with a study tour of Lahore City. “I am duty-bound to take care of you and the government would continue to provide resources for looking after you,” he added.

CLEANLINESS: The chief minister visited various parts of the provincial capital without protocol to review the cleanliness situation. He drove his vehicle sans staff officer, security officer and official photographer and cameraman.

The CM expressed displeasure over the poor cleanliness situation in some areas and directed the LWMC to improve the sanitation arrangements and cleanliness plan be monitored daily.

“No compromise would be made in this regard as I have been receiving complaints about the situation of cleanliness,” he said and reiterated that the provision of a clean environment to citizens was the responsibility of the government.