Important but ignored

It is heartening to see that transgender people now have a centre for their development in Islamabad. Here, they will hopefully be provided all basic facilities, but the problem does not end there. For the betterment of the community at large – especially those who cannot access this centre – all people of this community who are 15 years or younger should be given a monthly stipend for their education. Second, those who are already enrolled in degree programmes should be awarded scholarship, and a quota should be ensured for them. Third, professionals and employed people of this community should be protected as they often face harassment and other significant problems. Educated and well-established transgender people are vital to the country’s economic growth, and anyone who disrespects or bothers them should be punished strictly to establish that all people, regardless of age, sex and gender are worthy of respect of their peers.

Gul Bhutto

Ubauro