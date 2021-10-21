Ethiopia bombs rebels

Nairobi: The Ethiopian government said it carried out a new air strike on Wednesday against rebel targets in an area of Tigray west of the regional capital Mekele. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said in a text message to AFP that the raid against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took place in Agbe in the Tembien area on “a centre of military training and heavy artillery depot”.
Lagos: Nigerian youths held memorial protests in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday, one year after security forces...
Rome: G20 leaders meeting in Rome next week will help pave the way for UN climate talks that follow, Prime Minister...
Paris: Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will have to testify in a trial in which his former aides are accused...
Strasbourg, France: The European Parliament on Wednesday awarded the Sakharov Prize for human rights to jailed Russian...
London: Britain’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined social network giant Facebook over £50...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel has confirmed a case of a subvariant of the Delta strain of the coronavirus previously...