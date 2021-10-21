 
Thursday October 21, 2021
Ethiopia bombs rebels

World
AFP
October 21, 2021

Nairobi: The Ethiopian government said it carried out a new air strike on Wednesday against rebel targets in an area of Tigray west of the regional capital Mekele. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu said in a text message to AFP that the raid against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took place in Agbe in the Tembien area on “a centre of military training and heavy artillery depot”.

