KU results

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of MA (Final) and (Previous) External Annual Examinations 2019-20. As per the gazette issued, only one candidate was registered and appeared in the MA (Final) External exam and secured 699 marks out of a total 1,000 marks. According to the gazette, Ali Raza son of Muhram Ali Jalbani, having seat number 616702, was the only candidate who appeared in the annual exams.