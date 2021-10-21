KU results

The University of Karachi on Wednesday announced the results of MA (Final) and (Previous) External Annual Examinations 2019-20. As per the gazette issued, only one candidate was registered and appeared in the MA (Final) External exam and secured 699 marks out of a total 1,000 marks. According to the gazette, Ali Raza son of Muhram Ali Jalbani, having seat number 616702, was the only candidate who appeared in the annual exams.
KARACHI: Dr Arif Alvi, President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan has inaugurated today a state-of the-art Football...
In a robbery attempt, a suspect made a botched attempt to break a private bank’s automated teller machine in Civil...
In an attempt to create awareness among Pakistanis about nutrition and lead them to develop healthy lifestyles, the...
Two men were shot dead and five others injured in firing incidents in parts of the city on Wednesday.A man was shot...
Leading human rights and labour support organisations, including the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and...
Marking International Home-Based Workers Day, labour leaders at a rally on Wednesday expressed anger over the...