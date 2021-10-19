Chevening Mentoring Scheme focuses on women, minorities

Islamabad:Head of Communication Pakistan Network, Fouzia Younis on Saturday launched the second phase of the Chevening mentoring scheme at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The scheme is designed to support women and minorities who are lawyers and entrepreneurs to enhance their skills, knowledge and work performance. The British High Commission inaugurated the scheme last year which was led by Chevening alumni who mentored a total of 10 mentees (eight women and two men, including minorities) in 2020.

The participants benefitted in various facets of leadership enabling them to become thought leaders. The three-month mentorship programme under the second phase will include one-on-one leadership sessions and group discussions with the mentors. Lawyers and entrepreneurs will learn to navigate challenges in their professions, particularly on gender rights and inclusion, allowing them to make a positive impact in their respective fields.

Later, Fouzia Younis spoke about the Chevening scholarship along with other areas of partnership between the UK and Pakistan. She also participated in the Women’s Walkathon at Gaddafi Stadium organised by FemGames and supported by Chevening alumna Fizza Abid. Head of Communication, British High Commission, Fouzia Younis, said "This is a trailblazing, alumni-led initiative designed to develop the leadership potential of female lawyers and entrepreneurs. In the first phase, 80% of the mentees were women, including 20% from ethnic minorities.

Our Pakistan Chevening alumni are role models for many; I am delighted that they are using their UK experience to give back to others, and hope more will join them next year.” Chevening Mentor – Aasia Saail Khan said “To give back to Pakistan is the essence of the Chevening scheme. Being a Chevening mentor, I was able to guide four women entrepreneurs through a bespoke capacity building programme. I helped them establish start-ups, and trained them on how to run online businesses and formally register them with the LCCI.”

The UK Government’s Chevening Scholarship enables outstanding emerging leaders across Pakistan to pursue a fully funded one-year master’s degrees in the UK. It is a unique opportunity to develop leadership potential, network with students from across the world, and experience the best of first class education UK has to offer. Online application window is now open to receive applications for academic year 2022-23. The deadline to submit applications is 02 November 2021.