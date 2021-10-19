Seven die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around seven patients died from corona in Punjab in the last 24 hours, while 181 new cases were reported from across the province. No death was reported from Lahore. So far, the total number of cases has reached 437,988. Besides, 415,883 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 9,259 till date.

279 dengue cases: Around two patients died from dengue fever in Punjab, while 279 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province out of which 204 from Lahore in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,809 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 854 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 955 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.