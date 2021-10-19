Special technology zones to be set up across Punjab

LAHORE:A delegation led by Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, President Employees Association Punjab Board of Technical Education called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The issue of improving the quality of technical education and examination system and issues of board employees were discussed during the meeting. Aslam Iqbal while talking to the delegation said that the future of Pakistan was linked with the promotion of quality technical education. The provincial government has taken effective measures to improve the quality of technical education and the examination system, he said.

The provincial minister said that Hunermand Naujawan Programme has enhanced the capabilities of Tevta institutes where advanced Training Programme (CBTA) has also been introduced. He said that an efficient system has been set up for the consumption of skilled youth at home and abroad. He said that the quality of technical education would be further improved in consultation with the stakeholders.

Aslam Iqbal said that plans have been made to set up Special Technology Zones in nine divisions of Punjab and these zones will revolutionise the technology sector and provide employment to the youth. He said that the proposals of the delegation for the promotion of technical education would be reviewed.

The delegation of Employees Association Punjab Board of Technical Education included Senior Vice President Atta-ur-Rehman Junaid, Vice-President Kh Asim Fawad, General Secretary Amjad Hussain Mufti and other officials.

‘Safe blood transfusion’: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch while chairing a meeting in his office has directed for ensuring safe blood transfusion at tehsil level.

Additional Secretary Technical Sundas Irshad, Dr Iftikhar from Nishtar Hospital and other officials participated in the meeting. He reviewed the measures for reactivation of blood banks at tehsil level, storage and supply of bloods in hospitals. Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said the Punjab government wanted to ensure safe blood transfusion at the tehsil level. Safe blood transfusion is of paramount importance for complete eradication of Hepatitis A, B and C, AIDS and other diseases. He said infection rate 8.98 has been recorded in blood samples in Multan and Bahawalpur areas. On the direction of Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, safe delivery of blood would be ensured to blood banks across the province, the secretary said.

Seerat books: Punjab University (PU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar inaugurated the five-day books exhibition on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) at the Irani Section of PU library.

On this occasion, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, faculty members and a large number of students were present. In his address, Dr Saleem Mazhar said that the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an exemplary model for each of us and necessary to be followed to achieve success in life.

He said that the conduct of such exhibitions would provide a channel for the community to get closer towards the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH). He expressed his belief that a man could get something good merely by visiting a mosque or a library. Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani thanked the PU VC for his support and encouragement.