Covid kills three more in Sindh

Three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 329 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,533 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 13,118 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 329 people, or three per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 6,244,705 tests, which have resulted in 465,225 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 11,157 people across the province are currently infected: 10,886 are in self-quarantine at home, 28 at isolation centres and 243 at hospitals, while 240 patients are in critical condition, of whom 15 are on life support.

He added that 135 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 446,535, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.9 per cent. The CM said that out of the 329 fresh cases of Sindh, 48 (or 15 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 23 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 12 from District South, five from District Korangi, four from District Malir, three from District Central and one from District West.