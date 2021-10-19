PPP leaders visit Karsaz monument to remember slain workers

Leaders and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party visited the Shuhuda Monument at Karsaz on Monday to pay homage to workers who died in as a terrorist attack on Benazir Bhutto’s homecoming rally on October 18, 2007.

Those who came to the monument included PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, PPP General Secretary Waqar, Mehdi and Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani. The PPP leaders laid a floral wreath at the monument and also prayed for the departed souls of the slain workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Khuhro, said October 18, 2007, was the blackest day in the political history of the country as terrorists on that tragic day had targeted the PPP’s leadership and democracy in Pakistan.

He said over 180 workers were martyred and more than 500 others injured in the Karsaz bombing incident. He said terrorist incidents like the Karsaz bombing had weakened the country.

Khuhro said Benazir Bhutto had come back to the country 14 years back to caution the then military ruler of the country. He said the incumbent chairman of the Peoples Party had been doing a struggle against the regime that had virtually assumed the shape of a civilian dictatorship.

Khuhro said that late Benazir Bhutto had been the only national leader of Pakistan who at that time had vociferously raised her voice against terrorism. The PPP, he added, had been carrying out a struggle for preserving the voting right of the public and also to revive the people’s sovereignty in Pakistan.