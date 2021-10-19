Two commit suicide

SUKKUR: Two men, including a schoolteacher, committed suicide in Umarkot and District Dadu. A poverty stricken primary schoolteacher committed a suicide by standing before a passing train. The relatives of the deceased said he had taken a loan of Rs200,000 with interest sometime ago and was under mounting coercive pressure by the lender to return the principal amount along with additional Rs300,000 as interest within a week. Since he could not manage to pay the amount, he committed suicide in distress.
In another incident, a 26-year-old man, Dhanji, son of Pree Kolhi, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Kunri, district Umarkot. Prem, the father of the deceased, said Dhanji was frustrated after his wife refused to return home after a quarrel with him.
