Drone flies lungs for transplant patient

TORONTO: A pair of human lungs have been flown between two hospitals by drone for the first time destined for an organ transplant procedure, foreign media reported on Monday.

The donor lungs made the six minute journey of just 1.5 km between two Toronto hospitals in the downtown core at the end of September. The lucky recipient was reported by CBC to be 63-year old man Alan Hodak who had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis since 2019 and fittingly is an engineer and drone enthusiast. The drone flight was coordinated by the University Health Network hospitals and Québec-based company Unither Bioélectronique, which specialises in both manufacturing organs suitable for human transplant and quick and efficient delivery methods such as drones.