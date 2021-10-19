Seven die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around seven patients died from corona in Punjab in the last 24 hours, while 181 new cases were reported from across the province. No death was reported from Lahore.
SUKKUR: The District Bar Association Khairpur on Monday boycotted the courts’ proceedings against the rise in...
SUKKUR: Thatta Police have arrested two smugglers described as the main suppliers and dealers of Guttka and narcotics...
SUKKUR: Two men, including a schoolteacher, committed suicide in Umarkot and District Dadu. A poverty stricken...
KARACHI: The Department of Communication Design, Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture , has received another...
TORONTO: A pair of human lungs have been flown between two hospitals by drone for the first time destined for an organ...
WASHINGTON: Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first black, secretary of state who saw his legacy tarnished when he...