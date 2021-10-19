Collision: driver dies, two trucks gutted in fire

SUKKUR: A truck driver burnt to death on Monday after a fire broke due to a collision between two trucks on the National Highway near the Economic Zone in district Khairpur.

Reports said two speeding trucks loaded with cotton and scrap had a collision on the National Highway near the Economic Zone in district Khairpur, in which a driver was burnt to death, while both the trucks were reduced to ashes. The deceased driver was identified as Akhtar Muneer, a resident of Peshawar city.