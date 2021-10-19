Special Technology Zones to be set up across Punjab: minister

LAHORE: A delegation led by Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal, President Employees Association Punjab Board of Technical Education called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

The issue of improving the quality of technical education and examination system and issues of board employees were discussed during the meeting. Aslam Iqbal while talking to the delegation said that the future of Pakistan was linked with the promotion of quality technical education. The provincial government has taken effective measures to improve the quality of technical education and the examination system, he said.

The provincial minister said that Hunermand Naujawan Programme has enhanced the capabilities of Tevta institutes where advanced Training Programme (CBTA) has also been introduced. He said that an efficient system has been set up for the consumption of skilled youth at home and abroad. He said that the quality of technical education would be further improved in consultation with the stakeholders.

Aslam Iqbal said that plans have been made to set up Special Technology Zones in nine divisions of Punjab and these zones will revolutionise the technology sector and provide employment to the youth.