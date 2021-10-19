 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
French PM meets Pope as abuse scandal rages

World
AFP
October 19, 2021

Vatican City: French Prime Minister Jean Castex met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday as the French Catholic Church battles a storm over clerical child sex abuse and the sanctity of confession.

The long-planned trip to Rome, which includes talks with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, follows the publication of a devastating report estimating that French Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

