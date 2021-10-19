Police disperse pro-army rally in Sudan

Khartoum: Police fired teargas on Monday at pro-army protesters in Sudan’s capital Khartoum outside the office of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, AFP journalists said, on the third day of anti-government demonstrations.
Baghdad: Iraq’s election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with voters...
Kabul: With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the...
Tbilisi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the...
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta chief on Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting...
Addis Ababa: Ethiopian forces hit the northern city of Mekele with air strikes on Monday, humanitarian officials and...
Vatican City: French Prime Minister Jean Castex met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday as the French Catholic...