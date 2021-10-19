 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
Police disperse pro-army rally in Sudan

World
AFP
October 19, 2021

Khartoum: Police fired teargas on Monday at pro-army protesters in Sudan’s capital Khartoum outside the office of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, AFP journalists said, on the third day of anti-government demonstrations.

