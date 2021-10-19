Save the artists

One cannot ignore the importance of art, as it is something that can be understood by people from different cultural, social and political backgrounds. It is a fabulous source of communication; it allows people from diverse cultures and different times to communicate with each other via images or stories. But just as importantly, art is a source of earning for artists.
Unfortunately, as Afghanistan fell to Taliban, the Afghan art industry is in an increasingly difficult situation. Artists, especially musicians, are going through a difficult time. They are threatened and even killed by the Taliban. The international community must take concrete steps to protect the artist community and prevent the Taliban from destroying the industry.
Ismail Gul Khilji
Quetta
