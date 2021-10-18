KTH organises seminar on breast cancer

PESHAWAR: A seminar was held at Khyber Teaching Hospital to raise awareness about breast cancer.

Dr Rufina Soomro from National Liaqat Hospital, Karachi was the chief guest on the occasion. Chairman Surgery Department Prof Dr Mah Munir welcomed all the guests and briefed the participants about the free breast cancer camp at KTH.

“We want to set up a one-stop breast cancer clinic at KTH and will also provide fellowship in breast cancer surgery,” she added.

Assistant Professor Dr Irum Sabir said that a free camp had been organised at KTH for the entire month of October for the convenience of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said about 500 women have been examined for free at the camp so far.

The chief guest of the event, Dr Rufina Soomro, said that she was the first woman in Pakistan to perform FCPS in breast surgery in 1991 when this surgery was not even a concept in Pakistan. The first breast cancer clinic was established in Karachi in 1994, she said.

She added that according to statistics, about 13,766 breast cancer patients were diagnosed in Pakistan every year and about 7,000 breast cancer surgeries were performed.