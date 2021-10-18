Islamic Emirate downplays claims that Daesh is emboldened

KABUL: Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said Sunday that Daesh was not emboldened but there is rhetoric in favor of the group. He made the remarks in an interview with the Turkish news agency Anatolia.

“It fortunately doesn’t have the military capacity and it doesn’t have a sanctuary in Afghanistan,” he said. “Of course, there is rhetoric in favor of the group to show the current government of Afghanistan as weak. The pressure is building on the current government from abroad, and the Daesh is taking advantage of this pressure.”

The acting foreign minister called on the international community to resume the uncompleted development projects in Afghanistan.

“If other neighboring and regional countries come and start their work in Afghanistan, and even some countries began work on the projects that are uncompleted, we would be ready to help those projects get completed,” he said. Muttaqi said that the Islamic Emirate was committed to providing tightened security for Shia mosques.

He urged the neighboring and regional countries to take the first steps to recognize the Islamic Emirate. Muttaqi once against called on the world countries to release the Afghan assets. “We hope the countries who have good relations with the Islamic Emirate, especially the neighboring and regional countries, should lead (in recognition).”