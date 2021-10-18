Experts warn of looming climate change impacts in Pakistan

Islamabad : Climatic changes are expected to have wide-ranging impacts such as reduced agricultural productivity, increased variability of water availability, increased coastal erosion, sea water incursion and increased frequency of extreme climatic events in Pakistan, experts have warned.

A webinar organised by Pakistan Humanitarian Forum provided a platform to leading environmentalists to share their thoughts about the grave environmental challenges being faced by Pakistan, says a press release.

Writer, scholar, environmentalist and former Senator Javed Jabbar, said that Pakistan will either face continuous drought or sudden heavy rainfall due to drastic climate changes and agriculture, which makes Pakistan’s economy with 21 percent contribution to GDP and 45 percent absorption of the country’s labour force, will be the worst sufferer.

Abid Qayyum Sulehri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute said, unfortunately, we have no proper planning and infrastructure to cope with this kind of situation. Thus, global warming will result in less economic growth and abject poverty in rural parts of the country where 63 percent of the population lives

Mr. Farhan Ahmed Khan, Ex-Country Coordinator, CESVI Pakistan and Ms. Taheeni from European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) also spoke on this occasion.