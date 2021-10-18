No death from corona in twin cities today

Islamabad : No death has been reported due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 57 new patients belonging to the twin cities have been diagnosed with the infection taking the tally to 142,304 of which as many as 2,124 patients have already died of the illness.

It is important that the number of patients being tested positive from the federal capital and Rawalpindi district is on a decline for the last five weeks or so and the positivity rate of COVID-19 has already dropped to a significant level in both ICT and Rawalpindi.

In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi was recorded as 1.19 per cent while in ICT, the weekly positivity has dropped down to 1.39 per cent from the previous week’s positivity of 1.56 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that another 43 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 14 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

From the Rawalpindi district, a total of 35,859 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 1187 have lost their lives while 34,444 have recovered from the illness. On Sunday, there were a total of 228 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi.