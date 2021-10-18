Samina Alvi asks women to empower themselves through IT skills

The wife of President Arif Alvi, Samina Alvi, on Sunday stressed the need for the empowerment of women through information technology (IT) so that they could meet their financial needs and help their families by working at home.

She said that the world had become a global village and IT had provided a deluge of opportunities to the people.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony by the Saylani Welfare International Trust at the Bahria University Karachi Campus, she urged the women to join the field of IT for themselves and the development of the country.

Samina said the women could brighten their future through IT courses. She stated that the women were half of the total population of the country and asked how the country would progress if the women sat idle at their homes.

We have to empower the women, the president’s wife remarked. She also spoke about breast cancer and stressed the need for creating awareness about the disease.

She asked the participants of the ceremony to work collectively for the welfare of the people with disabilities. Later, she distributed laptops among female students.