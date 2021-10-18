We need long-term camp, international matches: Aimal

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball team captain Aimal Khan on Sunday said that the national brigade would need a long-term camp along with international matches in order to prepare well for the next year Asian Games which will be held in China in September.

“What we need is a long-term camp besides international matches. The more international matches we play the more we will be in a position to pull off good results in the Asian Games,” Aimal told ‘The News’.

Pakistan finished eighth in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia but had won the hearts of fans back home with super wins, over China and India.

“The biggest issue is finances. A team’s growth needs money and this is the only thing which is hurting us. I don’t think Iran and Qatar tours will be too expensive. If we go to Qatar, hold a camp and also play matches with clubs and their national teams it will be a real boost ahead of the Asian Games. Iran is also a good destination for training purposes because of its solid volleyball culture and I think it will also not be too expensive. If we play with top teams we will get better and better,” Aimal said.

“Playing against weak oppositions will be of no use,” said Aimal, also a professional volleyballer with experience of playing leagues across Asia. “There are not only the Asian Games but we also will have the Islamic Games and South Asian Games. What we need is a solid strategy to prepare well. We should start our training as soon as possible. Yes, in the middle we can also have our national event if any or a national league if we are able to hold it so it depends on the situation,” Aimal said.