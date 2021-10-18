Iran to resume nuclear talks, says MP

TEHRAN: Iran is to resume nuclear negotiations with world powers on October 21 that were suspended in June, an Iranian lawmaker said on Sunday after a meeting with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The minister said that "talks with the 4+1 Group will restart on Thursday in Brussels", Ahmad Alirezabeigui told the ultra-conservative news agency Fars after a closed-door session with Amir-Abdollahian.

The lawmaker was referring to four UN Security Council permanent members -- Britain, China, France and Russia -- along with Germany.

Iran and these five nations opened talks in Vienna in April with the European Union (EU) also attending while the US has taken part in indirect negotiations.

The United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain struck an accord in Vienna with Iran on its nuclear programme in 2015.