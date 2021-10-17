Civil, military leadership on same page, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the country was passing through a critical phase of its history and the opposition should supplement the government efforts to meet the challenges.

Speaking at the party joining gatherings in different areas in the district, he said that civil and military leadership was on one page to steer the country out of the crisis.

He advised the leaders of opposition parties and media not to do politics on the recent transfer and posting in the army.

“The opposition parties are involved in spreading propaganda to appease their foreign masters, which is bringing bad name to the country and its institutions,” Pervez Khattak said, adding that the opposition was busy creating misunderstanding among the heads of various instructions.

He said the country was faced with the challenges of price hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of previous governments.

He said that the prime minister was striving hard to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve the standard of living of the common man.

He said the PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure and win the next elections on the basis of its performance.

Pervez Khattak asked youths to acquire technical education and learn Chinese language for jobs at their doorstep in the Rashakai Industrial Economic Zone.