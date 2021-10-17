160 Yemen rebels killed in battle for Marib

RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s government said on Saturday it had killed 160 Huthi rebels in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib, where loyalists say rebels have made advances.

"We carried out 32 strikes... in Abdiya over the past 24 hours," the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency, adding that "11 military vehicles were destroyed and more than 160 terrorist elements eliminated". The rebels rarely comment on losses and the toll could not be independently verified by media.