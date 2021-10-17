Eid Milad-un-Nabi preparations gaining momentum

Islamabad : As the Muslim citizens of the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are ready to celebrate fast approaching religious festival of Eid Milad-un Nabi (peace be upon him), the demand for traditional food and multicolour light business is gaining momentum.

The demand of illumination LED multicolour lights and catering business is on rise in connection with the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him).

Like previous year, this year too, traditional food orders through online catering business is in high demand where a large quantity of these items are being prepared and sharing with the family, friends neighbours and the unprivileged.

According to retailers selling illuminated lights, in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awal and its significance with respect to the greatest, noble and most respectable personality on earth, Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) citizens have started illuminating houses, bungalows, bazaars, markets, mosques and offices with colourful buntings, lights where the sale of these items gone up.

The vendors have established a number of stalls at every nook and corner besides processions routes and offering banners, badges, stickers and flags to attract the citizens specially kids, said a retailer while talking to a private news channel.

As the celebrations are reaching to its peak people are distributing free food and drinks among relatives, poor and needy masses.

On the other hand catering business also rises to fulfil the demand of citizens during the month of Rabi-ul-Awal, said a citizen.

Food catering shop also claimed that many families prepare food like, biryani, pulao and zarda for distribution in Milad processions and we are getting huge demand of food delivery orders even through our online platform to fulfil the needs of the citizens, said a shopkeeper offering services online.

