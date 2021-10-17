Restoration of internet service in S Waziristan sought

WANA: Local activists and workers of Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and students of colleges and universities took out a rally against the closure of the internet and demanded restoration of 3G and 4G service in Wana, the headquarters of South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

A large number of PPP and JI activists and students participated in the rally, who later also staged a sit-in in Rustam Adda in Wana.

PPP’s Imran Mukhlis Wazir and others said that business activities and studies of students of colleges and universities had badly affected due to closure of internet, 3G and 4G services in the area.

They said that the government should restore internet 3G and 4G services to facilitate the general public and students as well.