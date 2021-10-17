After the takeover

This refers to the article ‘Deja-vu moments’ (October 14) by Sitara Noor. While one agrees with the writer about the scenarios that Pakistan possibly face in future, especially with regard to its Afghan policy, it is mainly Pakistan which has to work hard and put things in order in its own backyard. In the late 1970s, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, the ill-thought-out policies of the international community created further chaos in the region. Also, successive Afghan governments which were supported by big powers couldn’t do anything to bring stability in the country. The Afghan army easily surrendered to the Taliban because it lacked the will to fight. Many Afghans felt alienated and didn’t support the US-backed incumbent government.

The countries which are asking Taliban to install an ‘inclusive’ government as this was one of their promises at the Doha peace agreement did not follow the same rule. They, on the other hand, supported the most ‘exclusive’ regimes of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani with a few exceptions of some local representation which was not enough. The present situation in Afghanistan is fragile, uncertain and unpredictable. The international community should keep the new regime engaged and keep up the pressure on them to fulfil all its promises rather than start a new blame game.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada