Man kills wife

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife and another person, accusing them of adultery in Shikarpur on Friday.
According to police, accused Nasrullah shot and killed his wife Samina and her alleged friend Papu Abbasi in village Shahzado Esani of Sultankot in Shikarpur district. The accused escaped from the scene.
SUKKUR: A woman lost her life while her husband was seriously injured when some unidentified people attacked their...
SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai directed SSP Tharparkar to register FIR...
SUKKUR: The Tharparkar Police have arrested a man behind the suicide of a husband after a politically influential man...
SUKKUR: PPP MNA and Secretary Information Nafisa Shah said on Friday Syed Khursheed Shah was being punished for the...
SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have finally resolved the murder of an NGO activist by arresting her stepson, while the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has changed its policy that requires women to change...