 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Man kills wife

National
October 16, 2021

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife and another person, accusing them of adultery in Shikarpur on Friday.

According to police, accused Nasrullah shot and killed his wife Samina and her alleged friend Papu Abbasi in village Shahzado Esani of Sultankot in Shikarpur district. The accused escaped from the scene.

