Police asked to register murder FIR

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai directed SSP Tharparkar to register FIR for the murder of Moomal Sotehar in Mithi on her father’s complaint.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai, said the growing incidents of unnatural deaths, mostly of women in Thar, was alarming and the police need to investigate each case separately. He said several murders are treated as suicides and he was personally monitoring every case of Tharparkar. He said nobody would be allowed to influence the investigations to hide any crime committed in the garb of suicides.

Three days ago, Momal Sotehar’s body was recovered from her house in Mithi and her husband Dileep told the police that his wife had committed suicide. While Khetto, father of the deceased, accused her husband and his parents of strangulating his daughter. The father appealed to the CM’s assistant Surendar Valasai, asking him for help in registering an FIR against the accused.