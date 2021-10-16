Police asked to register murder FIR

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights Surendar Valasai directed SSP Tharparkar to register FIR for the murder of Moomal Sotehar in Mithi on her father’s complaint.
The Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Human Rights, Surendar Valasai, said the growing incidents of unnatural deaths, mostly of women in Thar, was alarming and the police need to investigate each case separately. He said several murders are treated as suicides and he was personally monitoring every case of Tharparkar. He said nobody would be allowed to influence the investigations to hide any crime committed in the garb of suicides.
Three days ago, Momal Sotehar’s body was recovered from her house in Mithi and her husband Dileep told the police that his wife had committed suicide. While Khetto, father of the deceased, accused her husband and his parents of strangulating his daughter. The father appealed to the CM’s assistant Surendar Valasai, asking him for help in registering an FIR against the accused.
SUKKUR: A man shot dead his wife and another person, accusing them of adultery in Shikarpur on Friday.According to...
SUKKUR: A woman lost her life while her husband was seriously injured when some unidentified people attacked their...
SUKKUR: The Tharparkar Police have arrested a man behind the suicide of a husband after a politically influential man...
SUKKUR: PPP MNA and Secretary Information Nafisa Shah said on Friday Syed Khursheed Shah was being punished for the...
SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have finally resolved the murder of an NGO activist by arresting her stepson, while the...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has changed its policy that requires women to change...