Police arrest stepson for killing NGO activist

SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have finally resolved the murder of an NGO activist by arresting her stepson, while the husband of the deceased has accused Peer Syed Mashooq Ali Shah of murdering her. The body of the social activist, Roashan Mahboob Rajper, was recovered from her house in Ranipur of district Khairpur a week ago.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, SSP Khairpur Malik Zaffar Iqbal said the police had rounded up 10 suspects, including family members of the deceased on the basis of mobile calls data and geo-fencing. He said investigations indicated strong suspicions towards her stepson Aqil Rajper.

SSP Khairpur Malik Zaffar Iqbal said during the investigation, Aqil Rajper along with two cousins Muhammad Uris Rajper and Shan Rajper admitted to her murder by strangulation. Accusing his stepmother of extramarital relationships, Aqil told the police that she did not change her behaviour despite several requests, prompting him to plan her murder.

Meanwhile, Mahboob Rajper, husband of the deceased, said his son Aqil was not behind the murder and accused an influential political personality Pir Syed Mashooq Ali Shah of killing her instead. He accused SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal of trying to save the real killers of his wife after receiving huge bribes from the influential personality and for implicating his son in the case. He demanded the judicial inquiry.