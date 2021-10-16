CEC urges rural women to ensure registration as voter

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Friday, giving a message to the women of rural areas of the country on the International Day of Rural Women,

said that all eligible rural women should ensure registration as voter to strengthen the democratic process.

In his message, the chief election commissioner said that mothers, sisters and daughters who are above 18 years of age are requested to get their identity cards made for their bright future.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the work of reviewing the electoral rolls, in which the registration of votes of all the eligible persons will be ensured. “Make sure you register to vote for the democratic process,” he requested the rural women.

He also urged the women to exercise their right to enfranchise to ensure their participation in country’s electoral process.

“I also appeal to the rural women to exercise their voting right in the coming elections and play their role in strengthening democracy,” he said.