Seerat books on display

LAHORE : The exhibition of books written on the Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is being held at Darus Salaam, Lahore, in connection with the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and the celebrations of Ashra-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Large number of people from different walks of life are visiting the exhibition and showing keen interest in the compilation of various aspects of the life of the Prophet (PBUH) who brought the last divine message to the mankind.
Speaking on the occasion, Okasha Mujahid said writing, reading and compiling books on Seerat of Prophet (PBUH) is the most noble and rewarding job in the world and is the best service to the cause of salvation.
