First Pakistani to win int’l Punjabi award

LAHORE : Pakistani Punjabi storyteller, novelist and poet Khalid Mahmood alias Nain Sukh has won the first prize of the International Punjabi Award “Dhahan” from Canada on his book “Jogi, sup, tarah” (snake charmer’s fear). He is the first Pakistani writer to bag the prize worth is Rs3.5 million (Canadian $25,000).

The Dhahan Prize is the largest literary award in South Asia’s indigenous languages celebrating the rich history of the Punjabi literature. The prize aims to inspire the creation of Punjabi literature across borders, bridging Punjabi communities around the world, and promoting Punjabi literature on a global scale.