Guard shot dead by colleague

LAHORE : A security guard shot dead his colleague in Manga Mandi here on Friday. The killer and the victim belonged to Peshawar and were giving security duty at a farmhouse.
On the day of the incident, accused Naseer had a brief altercation on a minor issue with his colleague Adil which led him to open fire. The victim received bullet injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he died. A police team removed the body to morgue.
commits suicide: A 21-year old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in the Defence area on Friday. Reportedly, the victim Neha was depressed due to her poor health and other domestic pressures. She had suffered from Dengue fever few days back. On the day of the incident, she locked herself in a room and hanged herself to death.
Police open court: As per the directions of Punjab IGP, DIG Operations Sohail Ch held an open court in Kahna police station on Friday and issued orders for redressing issues of citizens. A large number of area people reached the open court. Everyone was allowed to meet the DIG and discuss issues. The DIG said open courts will be made a weekly feature and will be held in different divisions of Lahore.
