Bank holiday

 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Business
October 16, 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 (i.e. 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1443 A.H.) on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Sallallahu Alayhi Wa-Sallam).

